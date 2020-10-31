Fourth annual Gingerbread House Contest going virtual

NEW BERN — The New Bern Historical Society’s fourth annual Gingerbread House Contest is going virtual, meaning all the amazing creations will be displayed on the Historical Society’s Facebook page.
Like many events in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Gingerbread House Contest will be different. It will be simpler and it will be online, but the most important part – working together with friends and family, enjoying the season – that will be exactly the same.
There are no fees, no forms, no categories, just the desire to be creative and delight in the season. All contestants will be asked to construct their own imaginative piece and to send photos of themselves and their creations to GingerbreadNewBern@gmail.com. There will be two prizes, one determined by popular vote and one selected by judges. All the rules and submission instructions are at www.GingerbreadNewBern.com or 252-638-8558. Entry is due by Dec. 12.
If you want more confidence in your efforts to make sure your house stays together and stands up, take the 1.5-hour Introduction to Gingerbread House Construction hosted by our partners at Craven Community College on Nov. 14. COVID precautions will be in effect. For info and registration, visit https://cravencc.edu/aep/kitchen-cuisine/.
The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern.
For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.
