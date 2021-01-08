MOREHEAD CITY — The Crystal Coast Republican Women (CCRW) will hold their first general meeting of 2021 on Friday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. at GOP Headquarters, 4350-K Brandywine Crossing (next to Mike Toler Automotive).
All Republican women in the area are invited to attend. Plans are being finalized for the upcoming Reagan Rally in February.
For more information, call Jennifer Hudson, CCRW publicity coordinator, at 252-726-1318.
