CARTERET COUNTY — The Rotary Club of District 7730 Passport charters two scout units that provide unique scouting opportunities in our coastal community:
Currently, the groups meeting online every Wednesday at 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Once everyone is able to meet face to face, the group will meet on the first and third Friday from 6 p.m-8 p.m.
Sea Scouts: Sea Scout Ship 7730 (SSS Sea Wolf) is the only Sea Scout Ship in Carteret County.
The group is a scouting program for young men and women age 14-20 (we are accepting 13 year olds, who have completed 8th grade.) The group focuses on activities in boating, sailing, kayaking, fishing and other water sports and participate in scouting activities such as camping, hiking and environmental science. For more information about Sea Scouts visit www.seascout.org
Scouts BSA Troop for Girls: This group is also the only BSA Scouts Troop for Girls (age 11-18) in Carteret County. The troop meets at the same time as the Sea Scout Ship and participates in many of their activities in addition to traditional scouting activities such as hiking, camping, advancements and service. For more information on Scouts BSA go to: https://www.scouting.org/programs/scouts-bsa/
Adult Leaders: The group is in need of adult leaders to serve as youth leaders, committee members and consultants.
Special Fishing Camp this Summer: The group will be offering a special fishing camp at the end of June which will meet the requirements for the fishing, fly fishing and fish and wildlife management merit badge which will qualify scouts to earn the Complete Angler Award.
To join: Attend our special virtual recruiting meeting on Wednesday May 27 at 7 p.m. Please complete this invite request
Or you may request additional information and submit an application by going to these links:
To join the Ship go to: https://my.scouting.org/VES/OnlineReg/1.0.0/?tu=UF-MB-426saa7730
To join the Troop go to: https://my.scouting.org/VES/OnlineReg/1.0.0/?tu=UF-MB-426taa7730
You can learn more about Scouts 7730 by visiting the Facebook Page:https://www.facebook.com/Scouts7730/
You may also call 910-340-3383 for additional information.
