In music circles, Jolene is the temptress with flowing red hair who flirts with Dolly Parton’s man in the classic country song “Jolene,” released in 1973.
Jolene is described as a stunningly beautiful bank teller who was overly attentive to Dolly’s husband, Carl Dean.
It’s a true story, Dolly Parton contends, but the teller’s real name is not Jolene.
Tom Vitale of National Public Radio interviewed Parton. She said she believes the reason why the song “Jolene” is so popular is because all women can relate to being threatened by other women who show interest in their beau-beau.
The teller had a “terrible crush on my husband,” Parton said. “She had everything I didn’t, like legs; she was about 6 feet tall.”
In the song, Parton confronts Jolene, imploring “please, don’t take him just because you can.”
Parton said a young fan approached her after a performance in 1972. She had “beautiful red hair, beautiful skin, beautiful green eyes, and she was looking up at me...for an autograph. I said, ‘Well, you’re the prettiest little thing I ever saw. What’s your name?’”
“She said, ‘Jolene.’ And I said, ‘Jolene. Jolene. Jolene. Jolene. That’s such a pretty name; it sounds like a song. I’m going to write a song about that.’”
Parton’s song lyrics contain the lines: Your beauty is beyond compare / With flaming locks of auburn hair / With ivory skin and eyes of emerald green.
Fran Peebles of The Province, an online news media outlet in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is convinced that Juline Whelan is the real Jolene. Whelan lives in Prince George, British Columbia, and is a registered nurse.
Peebles wrote that Whelan was 10 years old in the summer of 1972 when her family drove down from Canada to the Los Angeles area. Part of the fun was a trip to Knott’s Berry Farm amusement park.
“They went to see a show, starring Pat Boone, his daughter Debby Boone, Porter Wagoner and a little-known, up-and-comer named Dolly Parton,” Peebles said.
Whelan said she loved Parton’s rendition of ‘Coat of Many Colors.’” Whelan told two reporters from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), “so I went over to Dolly Parton and got her autograph.”
“What solidifies the story for Whelan is how often her name, Juline, is mistaken for Jolene,” CBC reported.
Curiously, Dolly Parton has not validated Whelan’s account of their meeting. Similarly, the bank teller’s true identity has not been divulged.
The mystique lives on.
Maria Carter of CountryLiving magazine quickly changes the subject to comment on the chance meeting of Carl Dean and Dolly Parton in 1964 – at the Wishy Washy laundromat in Nashville, Tenn. He was 21 and she was 18.
Dolly was standing outside the building waiting for laundry to dry, and Carl was driving by in his white Chevy pickup truck. He stopped to caution her about getting sunburned, then “chatted her up as she went indoors to fold her clothes,” Carter said.
“My first thought was I’m gonna marry that girl,” Carl said. “My second thought was, ‘Lord, she’s good lookin.’”
They were married on Memorial Day in 1966 at a private ceremony in Ringgold, Ga., a small town located southeast of Chattanooga.
“For their 50th wedding anniversary in 2016, the couple drove their camper to Ringgold to park it by the lake for a second honeymoon.
