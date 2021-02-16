Dance studio’s team brings home dancing awards in competitions

CARTERET COUNTY — Justice Elite Dance Company is excited to share news and celebrate the dancers. In March, when schools closed, so did the dance studio, forcing everyone to find a way to keep doing what they love, but from the safety of our homes. The group quickly became acclimated to Zoom and the dance instructors worked hard to create new and interesting ways to teach through a camera. The studio is proud to say that it retained 90 percent of its students during these months of the pandemic.
The studio has slowly started to come back to dance, cleaning between classes, checking temperatures upon arrival, and wearing masks.
The studio has an elite group, the Justice Elite Competition Team, made up of 43 dedicated and talented dancers who devote 6-7 days a week to training. For the first time since March of last year, the studio put this team back on two competitive stages. The team won many awards and the dancers earned numerous scholarships in the classes, to include many top 10 overalls, Highest Scoring Performance of the weekend (“Maximum Velocity Performance”) at Velocity in Myrtle Beach,SC and a “Critics Choice” win at NYCDA in Nashville.
The studio would not have these successes if these dancers had given up during COVID due to the restrictions and different ways of dancing. The dancers said it is very hard to get used to dancing in masks and keeping 6 feet from one another but they are willing to do whatever it takes to keep doing what they love.
Justice Elite trains many levels of dancers but among them are pre-professional dancers who are already working with agents and different companies and have no choice but to continue their training. It also has students who are graduating and have already been accepted into college dance programs.
Dance brings them much needed joy ... also it creates and outlet for the students. The studio calls it “dancing our day away”! The studio is proud of all of our dancers for staying focused and working so hard and would like to congratulate the 2021 JEDC Competition Team for their hard-earned successes so far this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.