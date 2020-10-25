Students express themselves with mask competition

BEAUFORT — Winners were recently selected in a painted face mask art competition involving Carteret County public school students.
The competition, “Show Us Your Mask!,” was designed to raise public awareness of ways to wear a mask in public.
Carteret County Schools held the contest in September, with principals picking winners at each school. From that pool, overall winners were announced in the elementary, middle and high school categories.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson delivered ribbons and certificates to winners.
The overall winner in the elementary school category was Charli Sykes, a first-grader at Morehead City Primary School. Her art teacher is Sarah Davenport.
The middle school category winner was Finley Guthrie, an eighth-grader at Down East Middle School. Her art teacher is Anthony Feathers.
The high school category winner was Carolyn Le, a junior at Croatan High School. Her art teacher is Jody Stouffer.
School system Cultural Arts Coordinator Craig Everett said the idea for the competition came from Morehead City Elementary School art teacher Gabby Johnson. Mr. Everett coordinated the contest for all schools.
“This project allowed students to express themselves through art on face masks,” Mr. Everett said. “The project also served as a public service announcement about the importance of wearing masks in our schools.”
He noted the art exhibit will be shared in medical practices in the weeks to come.
