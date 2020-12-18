Cherry Point Marines take tour of New Bern Battlefield Park

NEW BERN — Twenty-two members of Marine Wing Communications Squadron-28 from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point took a guided tour of the New Bern Battlefield Park Dec. 4 to learn about New Bern’s role in its first major engagement in the Civil War.
The unit, known as the Spartans, viewed the fighting positions in the park while hearing tour guide Jon Miller describe how the battle unfolded. The tour was organized by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Margoupis, and the group was led by the squadron commander Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Tsirlis.
Miller, the Battlefield Park site manager, invites all to take advantage of this outdoor learning opportunity. For those looking for an outside experience during these COVID times or to simply take a break with a walk in the woods, Battlefield Park is an excellent choice.
New Bern Battlefield Park is owned and operated by the New Bern Historical Society and located about 5 miles south of New Bern at 300 Battlefield Parkway, just off Highway 70 at the entrance to the Taberna subdivision. This unique portion of the Civil War Battle of New Bern site is preserved in its original, natural state. The battlefield is open to the public and features a self-guided tour through the area on carefully placed paths.
The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern.
For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.