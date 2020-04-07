Carteret County Aging Services, which oversees the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center for seniors in the county, will host free virtual activities for seniors until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To join the Facebook video classes, seniors should “like” Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center’s page on Facebook and click the link posted there.
To join in the conference calls, call 1-425-436-6358 at the time of the activity and, when prompted, enter the access code: 519638.
To join in a ZOOM video meeting, download the ZOOM software to a phone, tablet or computer. There is no need to set up an account. A few minutes before the meeting, select where it says “Join Meeting” and plug in the meeting’s ID number.
To join in a ZOOM meeting over the phone with no video, call 1-929-205-6099 and enter the meeting’s ID number when prompted.
For more information or help, call 252-247-2626.
Additionally, lunches are still being made available for pickup by regular participants in the senior center’s lunch program.
Seniors must be at least 60 years old, registered with the center and registered for at least 3 times a week to be considered an active participant.
The center is also continuing lunch delivery to its participants who have been historically homebound.
Monday
9 a.m. Virtual tour (Facebook)
9 a.m. Tai Chi with Chris (Facebook)
Lunch: hamburger steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, turnips, pears, a roll and milk
Tuesday
9 a.m. Arthritis Foundation exercise program with Chris (Facebook)
11:30 a.m. Good Times Café (ZOOM ID: 946-999-550)
Lunch: chili with kidney beans, corn, applesauce, saltines and milk
Wednesday
9 a.m. Virtual tour (Facebook)
9 a.m. Tai Chi with Chris (Facebook)
2 p.m. Telephone Bingo (ZOOM ID: 951-725-009)
Lunch: roast pork with gravy, navy beans, winter blend vegetables, peaches, a biscuit and milk
Thursday
9 a.m. Arthritis Foundation exercise program with Chris (Facebook)
10 a.m. Bible study (conference call)
Lunch: barbecue chicken, whole potatoes, field peas, banana pudding, a roll and milk
Friday
9 a.m. Virtual tour (Facebook)
10 a.m. Music with Mara (conference call)
10:15 a.m. Senior sing songs (conference call)
2 p.m. Happy hour (ZOOM ID: 589-350-492)
Lunch: beef tips, rice, collards, pineapples, cornbread and milk
