CARTERET COUNTY — Local published novelist Rebecca Jones and local nature photographer Kandice Antwine have joined forces a second time highlighting the Crystal Coast through photographs and the written word in their newest book, “Go Deep.”
Throughout the pages of “Go Deep,” Rebecca provides reflections through the course of a year encouraging the reader to examine their inner soul as well as focusing on building relationships with the people that cross their path. Kandice’s color photographs, corresponding with each month, bring the words to life allowing the reader to truly visualize the experiences and memories that Rebecca shares. Quotes written by both Rebecca and Kandice are sprinkled throughout the pages, bringing words of encouragement urging the reader to “Focus on simplicity” and “Breathe and release” while enjoying the God-given beauty of Eastern North Carolina.
“Changing Tides,” the first work published jointly by Rebecca and Kandice, was the calm before the storm, bringing hope to those affected by the destruction of Hurricane Florence. Even though its creation began before the storm embarked on its charted path many readers found peace and solace within its pages.
Rebecca’s novel, “Love Brings You Home”, a work of fiction culminating in the midst of the tragedy and hopelessness in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, helps to bring resolution to the lingering feelings of despair as eastern North Carolina attempted to recover from the unbelievable destruction.
Readers found peace, along with the book’s main character as she moved past her personal heartache from a previous storm.
When pondering the possibility of a sequel to Changing tides, Rebecca and Kandice found their thoughts focusing around the spiritual beauty of the Crystal Coast in the midst of the ongoing pandemic of COVID 19. The heartfelt goal for creating “Go Deep” was to encourage the reader to find peace in both nature and the loved ones that come into their lives even during times of turmoil.
Please join Rebecca and Kandice for a book signing in New Bern on October 3rd from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at the Next Chapter Book Store, 320 S. Front Street, where “Go Deep”, Love Brings You Home” and “Changing Tides” as well as framed photographs from Kandice’s collection are available for purchase. Go Deep is also currently available on Amazon.com.
For more information please contact Rebecca Jones 336-978-6604 or Kandice Antwine 252-675-2351.
