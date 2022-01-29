Charitable organization offers scholarships for free braces

MOREHEAD CITY — A charitable organization is accepting applications for scholarships to provide free braces for children with financial need.
The Sanborn Smile Scholarship provides orthodontic care to children with financial challenges and special situations. Generally speaking, kids who are good candidates are between the ages of 11 and 18, have orthodontic needs and would qualify for free or reduced lunch. The board also considers other situations, such as a family that has a large financial burden from medical expenses incurred by another family member.
The organization placed free braces on five recipients last fall.
Residents from Carteret, Craven and Onslow counties can apply. The deadline to submit an application is Thursday, March 24.
For an application to nominate a child in need, email community@sanbornorthodontics.com or visit sanbornorthodontics.com.
