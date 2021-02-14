BEAUFORT — Girl Scout Troop 857 from Beaufort received the Daisy Dozen award Feb. 3. Troop 857 is a multi-level troop made up of eight girls.
In honor of the vision that Girl Scout founder Juliette Gordon Low, affectionately known as “Daisy,” had for her Girl Scouts, the Daisy’s Dozen Troop Assessment Program was created by Girl Scouts — North Carolina Coastal Pines to help confirm that girls are receiving an enhanced Girl Scout experience.
After reviewing hundreds of assessments, only 12 out of the council’s approximately 1,800 troops were selected from across the council’s 41-county region. Girls must work together as a troop to succeed in all of the leadership activities throughout the course of the year. Every year, NC Girl Scouts Coastal Pines, headquartered in Raleigh, recognizes the 12 amazing troops that go above and beyond in their leadership and participation throughout the 41 counties.
The Daisy Dozen Elite Status Award includes an assessment tool that outlines steps troops can take to explore the Girl Scout Pillar Program through entrepreneurship, STEM, outdoors and life skills. Troops can strive for this “elite” status by showing that most of their activities are girl-planned and girl-lead, and that the experience is well-balanced, multi-faceted and grade appropriate.
“This is such an amazing honor for our troop,” said troop co-leader Brandy Lee. “Nicole McGuinness and I have worked very hard over the past few years to create an enriching experience for our girls. We take such pride and happiness in watching these girls grow into smart, responsible and kind women that will do amazing things for this community.”
The girls in Troop 857 love giving back to their community. They have participated in a Carteret Big Sweep at Gallants Channel and prepared birthday bags for children staying in the local Carteret County Domestic Violence Shelter in honor of the founder’s birthday. The troop participated Think Pink Patch in October to research breast cancer and healthy living tasks, helping those living with breast cancer and promoting awareness. Girls in the troop also participated in Girl Scouts Give, a program designed to teach girls what it means to be a philanthropist and use what they are learning to create good every day.
In the past, the troop has also participated in county events like Paint and Popcorn, Gingerbread Decorating and World Thinking Day. Girls have worked diligently on cookie business badges and a multitude of other badgework, including Fair Play, the Girl Scout Way, and Practice with a Purpose.
This year, Troop 857 has partnered with Hope Mission in Morehead City to donate a portion of their 2021 cookie season earnings, as well as volunteer at Hope Mission’s soup kitchen and thrift store.
The troop’s members are grades kindergarten through fourth grade, including Maeleigh Davis, Hope Anglin, Abigail West, Morgan Fodrie, Sadie Salter, Joslynn Lobland, Hope Burdick, and Khloe Lee.
