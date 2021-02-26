NEW BERN — The New Bern Historical Society has reshaped its ABC (Attic, Basement, Closet) Yard sale and will offer a curated array of carefully selected antiques, furniture, collectibles and art on two Saturdays, March 13 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
These special pieces will be displayed at the New Bern Battlefield Park Pavilion, an open-air facility at 300 Battlefield Trail at the entrance to the Taberna subdivision. This Mini-ABC Sale has been pared down to just six departments: antiques, art, collectibles, furniture, jewelry and tools/outdoors. All items purchased must be picked up by 3 p.m. on sale day. Payment can be made by cash or checks only, although credit cards are accepted for purchases of $150 and more.
This is another case of working to make lemonade from COVID-19 lemons. For 30 years, the ABC Sale has been one of the major fundraisers for the Historical Society with hundreds of people in attendance at an indoor sale. This will not be possible in this, its 31st year.
NBHS Executive Director Mickey Miller explains, “We had already collected some very special pieces, so we have converted the event to a smaller, outdoor, curated sale of the nicest and largest items. We encourage people to come and take advantage of the bargains that will be found. And in the process, you’ll be helping our nonprofit organization.
“Although this sale will take place outdoors, masks and social distancing will be required, and we will follow the governor’s orders at the time with regard to numbers.”
The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern.
For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go online at www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.
