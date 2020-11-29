Sutton finds standup paddleboarding fantastic way to take in scenery

By Rebecca Jones, special to the News Times
Miriam Sutton was completing an ocean swim in the fall of 2011 when she saw someone who appeared to be “walking” on the ocean towards her. She swam with her head up trying to figure out what she was seeing. Eventually, Ryan Davenport (a local SUP surfer) paddled beside her, smiling from the deck of his Stand-Up Paddleboard (SUP) and said, “You’ve got to try this! You won’t believe all the critters you can see from up here.”
Miriam has been paddling on the water for decades, starting with sea kayaking in 1994, and in 1997 she began guiding kayak tours. She attended a free SUP Demo in Atlantic Beach during the summer of 2012 and purchased her first SUP.
Her first solo SUP adventure took place on Taylors Creek in Beaufort. She paddled along the edge of the Rachel Carson Reserve, watching the horses graze along the shore and being mesmerized by all the aquatic life visible beneath. Her TOP 3 experiences so far are: 1- Filming two small bull sharks as they swam around her SUP, trying to get a sense for what she was, 2 - Being surrounded by a pod of dolphins, swimming beside and beneath her SUP, and 3 - having a green sea turtle swim around and follow her SUP along the shoal.
Most of her paddling since 2017 has focused in and around the Rachel Carson Reserve, where she serves as a volunteer. Using her SUP to help monitor the Reserve’s ecosystem and wildlife allows her to access hidden areas of the reserve that larger watercraft cannot reach.
Miriam says Taylors Creek is a great place to learn, partly due to the No Wake Zone ordinance. The tidal currents in the creek can pose a challenge, but there are ways to work with the tide and enjoy your paddling experience. For her kayaking friends who have never tried a Stand-Up Paddleboard she says.... “Stand Up and see what you’re missing.” However, if you don’t really want to know what’s swimming around you in the water, you might just want to stay seated.
