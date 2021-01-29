NEW BERN — The New Bern Historical Society is accepting applications for its Harriet Marks Scholarship.
This scholarship is awarded to a senior graduating from New Bern High School for the purpose of obtaining higher education at an accredited college, university or institution of higher learning.
Renewable for three succeeding years as long as academic standards are maintained, the scholarship provides financial assistance to a deserving senior based on equal weight of scholarship and financial need.
The Marks Scholarship was established by a trust estate created in 1968 under the terms of the will of Miss Harriet Marks as a memorial to the O. Marks family (for which the downtown building is named).
Information and application form is available at HYPERLINK “http://www.newbernhistorical.org/scholarship” \t “_blank” www.NewBernHistorical.org/scholarship or by calling the New Bern Historical Society office at 252-638-8558.
“This scholarship can make all the difference to a young student who needs financial help to go to college,” said Historical Society Executive Director Mickey Miller. “We are very proud of the academic records of our scholarship awardees over the years, and we look forward to selecting another worthy student who will maintain this tradition.”
Scholarship applications (available on both the New Bern High School and New Bern Historical Society websites) must be returned to the New Bern Historical Society by Friday, March 26, 2021. For further information contact the New Bern Historical Society office at 638-8558.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.