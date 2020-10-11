Museum to host virtual Halloween contest

BEAUFORT — Museum Educator Christine Brin had murder on her mind.
When the annual fundraising Murder Mystery Dinner that she spearheaded was canceled along with the rest of the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort’s in-person programming, Brin started brainstorming ways she could still deliver the thrills — only this time virtually.
Her solution: a Halloween decorating contest.
It met all her goals: safely engage the community, raise funds to help support museum operations, and provide a seasonal thrill.
“My favorite part of Halloween is decorating,” Brin said. “Unfortunately, trick-or-treaters never come down my street for me to show off my decorations. So, I am excited about this chance to show off and to see everyone else’s designs.”
Entry is a minimum $10 donation to the Friends of the Maritime Museum. Photo submissions will be accepted online at maritimefriends.org. Public voting starts Oct. 18 at ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com. The winner, decided by public vote, will be announced Oct. 30.
The only limit, Brin said, is your imagination.
“Decorate your dog, your boat, your house, or whatever is convenient,” she said. “Not into the spooky? Go for a fall/harvest style of decoration.”
To enter the Halloween decorating contest, go to maritimefriends.org. To vote starting Oct. 18, go to ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com. For information on the contest, contact Brin at Christine.Brin@ncdcr.gov or 252-504-7743.
The North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort reflects coastal life and interprets lighthouses and lifesaving stations, the seafood industry, motorboats, and more. Studies in marine life, science, and ecology are available for all ages. The Beaufort museum is the repository for artifacts from Blackbeard’s wrecked flagship, Queen Anne’s Revenge, among them cannons, grenades, belt buckles and beads. The Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center teaches boatbuilding for all ages.
The North Carolina Maritime Museum, located at 315 Front Street in Beaufort, is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is open to the public with free admission. Donations are always appreciated. For more information about the museum, call 252-504-7740 or visit www.ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
The North Carolina Maritime Museum system is comprised of the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras, the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Beaufort and the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport. All three museums are part of the Division of State History Museums in the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The system website is www.ncmaritimemuseums.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.