BEAUFORT — The Newport community will host a benefit BBQ dinner to raise funds for a resident’s liver transplant.
The fundraiser is set for 11 a.m. until gone Saturday, Oct. 24 at Holly Spring Free Will Baptist Church in Newport. Plates are $10 and include BBQ, coleslaw, baked beans and a roll. There will also be a bake sale.
Proceeds benefit Cody McGregor, 19, of Newport, who is awaiting a liver transplant. The money will be used to help cover his family’s living expenses when they receive the call to go to Chapel Hill for the transplant.
For more information, call Karen at 252-665-6371.
