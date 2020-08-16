Friends of the Maritime Museum salvages Junior Sailing Program during pandemic

BEAUFORT — Brent Creelman, Director of Operations for the Friends of the North Carolina Maritime Museum, had to make tough decisions back in April. Reluctantly, he began canceling the bi-weekly sessions of the popular Junior Sailing Program that were scheduled to start in early June.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and North Carolina‘s “Safer At Home“ executive order there simply was no way to have 30 to 40 kids and 10 staff safely together for each two-week session, all the while social distancing. “The kids spend the bulk of the time outdoors and on the water, but the classroom is just not large enough to social distance in the event of inclement weather, which is inevitable,” stated Creelman.
Then Creelman had an idea. He began working on a modified sailing program, utilizing the Private Family Sailing Lessons model the Friends use to teach individuals and families how to sail throughout the year. By limiting this modified program to family groups only, Creelman was able to put together weekly sessions at near half capacity of what the Junior Sailing Program usually accommodates. Groups between two and six within a family or extended family could attend Junior Sailing together.
Although the Friends sailing staff was reduced because of the decrease in participants, their workload increased. They were trained on proper health and safety standards in order to maintain a virus-free environment. After eight weeks of programming, the modified program appears to have worked, the virus did not make itself present and many young sailors and families were happy to have had the opportunity to spend a week on the water.
Carolyn Beggs, parent of one of the young sailors said, “The sailing program was definitely the highlight of Brandon’s summer and he enjoyed it thoroughly and plans to return next year. Thank you (to the Friends) staff for everything you did to make the classes possible this summer.” Mary Jo Blackwood, a happy and satisfied grandparent, agreed, “I just wanted to express what a positive sailing experience my grandson had at the alternative program for the usual Junior Sailing Program. He was so disappointed when he heard it was not going to take place. Thank you for offering these “Private Family Sailing Lessons! My grandson Granger had such fun and is looking forward to returning next year!”
And for only the second time in the Junior Sailing Program’s history, there was a second generation participant. Twenty-three years ago, Jake Mead was a Junior Sailing student. This summer, his 8-year-old son, Conor, followed in his father’s wake. Conor, a quick learner, was seen zipping through the ‘figure 8’ and other courses all week, and when asked if he would be returning next summer, he said, “Heck yeah, I want to sail and have more fun with my new friends!” Conor is the grandson of Brent, who administers the Program, and Kelli Creelman.
The program wrapped up in early August with the annual Regatta Week session, where some of the best of the best sailors coming through the program learn how to race and hone their skills.
That final week wrapped up with the Hoop Pole Regatta - 25 races over two days using three different course configurations.
“It was so exciting to be able to offer our popular sailing program to families during these challenging times. To have our season wrap up with a successful regatta is very gratifying, and we owe a great deal to the wonderful, all-alumni, staff and Head Instructor Rebecca Thompson,” said Creelman.
In these unpredictable times, with every day offering yet another new challenge, the Friends of the Maritime Museum were happy to have salvaged part of the Junior Sailing Program, providing future sailors a passion for the wind and water. Despite the reduction in participants this summer, thousands of dollars were raised from the modified program, benefitting the Maritime Museum’s on-the-water programs and supporting the plans being made for permanent facilities at Gallants Channel.
