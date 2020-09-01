MOREHEAD CITY — Carolina Artist Gallery is calling for artists for the new show, “Fickle Weather.” The show will run from September 12 to October 31, and art entries are accepted at the gallery September 3, 4, and 5 from 11-5, 814 Arendell St., Morehead City.
In the year 2020 “no one’s life is a smooth sail, we all come into stormy weather.
“But it is this adversity—and more specifically our resilience that makes us strong and successful,” Tony Robbins.
This non-juried show is open to local artists in all media related to the theme. Paintings, photographs, sculpture, jewelry and mixed media are acceptable and eligible for prizes. Entries will be posted on the for sale and possible shipping. Call for Artists and Entry Form are posted on the website, CarolinaArtistGallery.com under Events tab. Deadline for entries is September 5. Call Neil Stetson 301-535-3182 for further information.
