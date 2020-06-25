The Crystal Coast is becoming known as a destination for experiencing extreme sports. Among them is kiteboarding, the infusion of multiple other sports such as kite flying, wakeboarding and windsurfing,which is a fascinating combination of man’s eternal dream of flying. But like any extreme sport it takes time to evolve. In 2004 when Alex Fisher was just 12 years old, he took surfing lessons and while out on the water he saw his first Kiteboard. He was fascinated by “flying in the air” on a board.
Mitch Parsons (now deceased) was the original person who brought kiteboarding to Carteret County.
Alex watched Mitch teach Bill Roach, Webb and Paul Geer (owners of Gulf Dock and Finns), and Preston Lea (owner of Carteret Canvas) as they all learned from Mitch. Joe Brake learned as well and got Alex to try. But in 2006 the sport was pretty dangerous as the gear was not too safe. Alex says his first
experience was scary and he was nervous as you had no control once you were in the air. You had to go where the wind took you. By 2010, kiteboarding evolved with more safety gear and techniques. It takes about 4 hours to learn to get up in the air and riding. After about two more 4-hour lessons you can get
pretty good at it, according to Alex.
After leaving the Crystal Coast area Alex traveled and kiteboarded all around the world before coming back to Carteret County to start his business of teaching the sport. He chose this area because the Crystal Coast is the most pristine and best area in the world for this sport. Just as Blackbeard loved this
area because of the always changing sand bars and winds, it is the most perfect area for kiteboarding as well because of those factors. Atlantic Beach, Sand Dollar Island, Cape Lookout and Horseshoe Island have become the kiteboarding destinations.
Alex is now PASA certified (Professional Air Sports Association) and has taught someone as young as 10 years old to kiteboard. Some professional kiteboarders are planning on being in Atlantic Beach July 18 for a demo. These professionals will be doing tricks that take years to learn. Alex will be there.
