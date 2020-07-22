Go fly a kite

By Rebecca Jones, special to the News-Times
CARTERET COUNTY — Marissa Wescott is passionate about the sport of kite flying.
Originally from Philadelphia, she moved to Carteret County when she was 3 years old. She remembers getting kites in her Christmas stocking. They were the cheap ones, but she loved to try flying them.
But it wasn’t until Harkers Island Elementary School asked if some of the Kitty Hawk Kites staff could come to show the students how to fly kites that she really learned the art of kite flying. There were a bunch of children running around followed by their kites in the sky, having the best time of their lives. Marissa said you could not be out there and not smile. The sky was full of colors and some tangled kites that would just make you laugh.
Her first experience being serious about kites and trying to focus on flying was anything but focused. She had brought her baby sister with her on her first practice, and she was running around screaming and laughing at the kite. Marissa had brought a real pretty prism isotope and a crazy wiggle octopus for her to fly, and it became a day to focus on her sister’s experience.
Marissa says she is far from an expert at her sport. How can someone be an expert when kites are always changing or improving, but you can watch YouTube Videos and take classes online to learn. Kite flying is more than a hobby for some people, but the good thing is whether you take it seriously or just have a day flying it will make you smile.
When you fly kites, whether it is a simple one string or a stunt kite, the whole experience depends on the wind. And on an extremely windy day or a day with hardly any wind at all it makes the moment much better when you get your kite “sitting on it,” and by that, Marissa means you have control and you are on top of the wind instead of caught in it fighting.
Really, the only way to learn is to do it according to Marissa. Go throw a kite up, and sooner or later you will learn the basics. She says the most fun part is when you feel like you mastered the wind because now your kite is flying, even though the wind is just really doing you a favor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.