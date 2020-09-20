Describing an important piece of geography within Carteret County’s “archipelago,” Dr. Margaret Ruth Little, an esteemed art and architectural historian, reports:
“Cape Lookout is shaped like a fishing hook, with the hook creating a natural sheltered harbor and safe refuge from storms,” she said. This small, curved bay became known as Lookout Bight.
Cape Lookout has been a prominent mariner’s landmark throughout the history of ocean shipping, “known equally for its danger and for its desirability,” said Dr. Little, owner of Longleaf Historic Resources in Raleigh. “The shoals extend at least 10 miles out from the Cape into the Atlantic Ocean.”
On a map created in 1590, the area was labeled Promontorium tremendum: “horrible headland,” or “cape terrible.” The infamous shoals, converging currents and natural sand movement around these barrier islands make for a dynamic environment that remains a danger to ships that dare venture too close to Cape Lookout.
The late Capt. Josiah W. Bailey, who once ran his 55-foot sailboat to ferry visitors back and forth between Harkers Island and Cape Lookout, told his passengers:
“Cape Lookout is isolated, wave washed and windswept...bypassed by time. The Cape remains largely as it was when first observed by the...explorers of the 16th century.”
It was nip and tuck, though, about 100-plus years ago. The U.S. government had set out to create an expanded “harbor of refuge” and accommodate “deep-draft vessels” at Lookout Bight.
To accomplish this, the chief of the Army Corps of Engineers recommended in 1912 the construction of a 7,050-foot long breakwater (a distance of about 1.34 miles) off the hook of the Cape, requiring 1.6 million tons of heavy-duty, granite rocks.
The U.S. Congress approved an allocation of $3,526,000 for the project. (That computes to about $93,384,715 in 2020 dollars.) The bill was championed by U.S. Rep. John H. Small of Washington, N.C.
Rep. Small envisioned building a railroad over from Beaufort that would make Cape Lookout a significant port.
Dominick Asdenti, an Italian stonemason, was hired as the foreman to build the breakwater to extend out in a northwestern direction from the hook. Beginning in 1914, large boulders were delivered by barges to Shackleford Banks and then carried in rail cars along a track laid across the sand to the project site.
About the same time, Carteret County entrepreneur C. K. Howe and some associates, including W. A. Mace, Dr. C. L. Duncan and William M. Webb, formed Cape Lookout Development Company.
They envisioned a summer resort at Cape Lookout, including a hotel, clubhouse and summer cottages on hundreds of lots. The development all hinged on the completion of the rail line.
Two interrelated factors seem to have doomed the project. One: The railroad never came. Two: The breakwater was never finished. The wall was about 68% completed (4,800 feet) when the government pulled the plug on the project in 1916, due to America’s pending involvement in World War I and the need to redirect financial resources.
After the war, the development company’s dreams did not survive the Great Depression, and Lookout Bight’s potential as a harbor of refuge was marginalized with shifting sands that reduced water depth.
The breakwater took on the identity of the Power Squadron Spit, and it has provided artificial reef-like benefits to fishermen and scuba divers.
Whether its presence, as a man-made structure, is enhancing or harming the movement of sand and the composition of the beaches along Shackleford Banks...and Bogue Banks...is still debatable.
