Carteret Landing Assisted Living helping to sponsor Balsam Range Concert

MOREHEAD CITY — Rotarian Dean McDonald (left) receives a $500 Balsam Range Concert sponsorship check from Lin Schulze of Carteret Landing Assisted Living.
The concert is set for April 9 at Glad Tidings Church and is a Rotary Club of Morehead City fundraiser with all proceeds going to Rotary’s CART Fund. One hundred percent of donations to CART go into cutting-edge, Alzheimer’s disease-research grants.
Information about this in person and livestream concert can be found at https://rotarymhc.weebly.com/. The CART website is http://www.cartfund.org/.
