Thankfully for all of us, Rodney Kemp has lost none of the luster that earned him recognition as North Carolina Historian of the Year in 2003.
In fact, his fan club members insist Rodney’s storytelling ability is getting better with age.
He was on top of his game in early March when he delivered a dazzling performance at the “Fridays with Rodney” lecture, paying tribute to 100 women from Carteret County who have influenced the heritage and identity of our local communities.
A packed-house audience at the History Museum of Carteret County in Morehead City enjoyed Rodney’s presentation. It was sanctioned by the Carteret County League of Women Voters as part of its 2020 observance of the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave most women the right to vote in 1920.
Several news media outlets, including the Carteret County News-Times, were there to cover the event. “They wanted me to talk about famous women, but this room is filled with famous women of Carteret County,” Rodney said.
“In Carteret County, mommas and grandmamas raised the young’uns, while the men were off fishing. I’m stressing those who stayed home and took care of us.”
Miss Sissy Wallace worked in the drugstore in downtown Morehead City. When Rodney’s mother trusted that he was old enough to go to the movies on his own at the city theater, she made a deal with Sissy.
“After the movie was over, my job was to walk to the drugstore in the middle of the next block, go inside and wave to Miss Sissy,” Rodney said. (Sissy would then go to the telephone and call Rodney’s mother.)
“And Miss Sissy would say to me, ‘Stand outside and she’ll come get you in just a minute.’ Number One, I couldn’t reach the telephone. Two, I didn’t know my phone number anyway. Miss Sissy had a burden on her when little Rodney walked in there.”
Miss Madie Bell was one of the influential ladies at the First United Methodist Church who helped mold Rodney’s character. Everyone knew her as Miss Madie, even though she was christened Mary Abigail Bell, born in Harlowe.
She was recognized as “Morehead City’s Sweetheart,” a superlative bestowed in 1957 by the town’s 100-year anniversary committee in its centennial publication.
Miss Madie was born in 1876 and attended Greensboro College and earned a teaching certificate. She took a job as a teacher in Morehead City.
Tibbie Roberts, who considered Miss Madie to be a many-faceted mentor, said children flocked to her and youths sought her guidance. Tibbie once wrote that Miss Madie “always went at least the second mile…or more. Miss Madie led with an iron fist on which she wore a soft glove.”
“Her favorite color was red; it delighted and excited her,” Tibbie said. When Miss Madie passed away in 1970 at age 93, the community contributed “the most bountiful display of red roses to ever grace our church, expressing our unbounded love for her.”
Rodney also spoke about Tibbie Roberts. She emerged as one of Carteret County’s most outgoing and outspoken women of all time, born in Beaufort in 1914 and christened as Laura Privette Eure.
“Tibbie always took an interest in my activities and was very encouraging,” Rodney said. “I was about 7 years old, and we had a church program in which Tibbie did a parody on the little boy in the Scripture story of the ‘Fishes and the Loaves.’”
“I was so mesmerized and fascinated by her performance. I can still see and hear it clearly in my mind. I secretly made a vow to be a ‘performer’ like her one day,” he said. “So many people were inspired by her service to the Lord.”
Mike Wagoner is a retired chamber of commerce executive and a public relations counselor, maw04@twc.com. Blog: wagnabbit.blogspot.com.
