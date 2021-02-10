Mattie King Davis Art Gallery to welcome Irish artist

BEAUFORT — The Mattie King Davis Art Gallery is excited to welcome artist Annie Kinney for her first ever solo show on Friday, Feb. 12 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Kinney paints primarily with acrylics. Her work showcases life on the Crystal Coast as well as of her homeland, Ireland. Kinney joined the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery this past March and also regularly volunteers for the gallery. Kinney will be the featured artist for February and March.
For Kinney, creating art has been a lifetime experience. “I spent my childhood painting garden gnomes and selling them to tourists at the Cliffs of Moher on the west coast of Ireland,” she said. “After entering my first juried exhibition in January 2018 and winning an honorable mention, that accolade became the catalyst for making a greater commitment to my art career.
“My favorite thing about painting is the very beginning or the 'block in,' where I start with simple shapes and basic color to visualize the finished piece. Getting a strong start is the most fundamental element for me in painting.”
When asked how she would describe her style, she said: “At first, I was very occupied with the notion that I must have a style. After taking many workshops, I’ve realized that value relationships in a painting are more important than trying to develop a style. One’s style is like handwriting; it’s unique and becomes more apparent as you create.”
Kinney will be showcasing a number of new pieces for the show. One piece, “Lifeguard Station at Fanore Beach,” she said is her favorite piece of her entire show collection as she feels not only did she give it justice, but it also gives her a great sense of nostalgia.
“I grew up going to Fanore Beach, with its dark golden sand, crystal clear water and the backdrop of bare limestone hills that make this a very distinctive Geosite known as the 'Burren' …it is a unique landscape…with County Clare having the most extensive landscapes of this type in all of Europe,” she said. “A day at Fanore Beach was always great fun as a youngster! With the first hint of a summer-like day, surfers and beach bathers would disrobe and head for the Baltic waters of the Atlantic for a dip. The one-manned lifeguard station was our reassurance that we wouldn’t drown while the caution flag was flying!”
Kinney said she hopes all will come to her show and see for themselves the passion she puts into each piece. “My approach to painting is to capture the essence of my subjects, using light as my compass. My art is crafted using the best acrylic pigments, and every painting is sealed in an archival varnish that will protect it for decades,” she said. “I have an emotional connection to all my paintings. and I hope you will too when you visit my show at the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery.”
For more information about Kinney and/or the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery, visit beauforthistoricsite.org, follow the gallery on Facebook @mattiekingdavisgallery, call 252-728-5225 or stop in at the gallery open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Beaufort Historic Site at 130 Turner
