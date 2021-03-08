CARTERET COUNTY — Got kids? Concerned about schools? Join Carteret County Schools Superintendent Rob Jackson who has agreed to join three Dockside Chats on Zoom.
Discussions (or chats) will take place on Tuesday of the following dates:
n March 16 – “School during the Pandemic and Beyond.”
n March 30 – “Keeping Great Teachers and Staff.”
n April 20 – “Update on School Bond Spending.”
n All Zoom events will be at 7:30 p.m. Register at https://cddocksidechats.eventbrite.com.
The program is sponsored by the Carteret County Democratic Party. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.