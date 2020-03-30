AARP launched a new online platform March 25 to connect volunteers with those who need help during the coronavirus pandemic.
Community Connections, the new online platform launched by AARP Innovation Labs, allows users to organize and find local volunteer groups to help pick up groceries, provide financial assistance or lend emotional support to neighbors, friends and loved ones. Across the country, these informal online groups – also called “mutual aid” groups – help communities stay connected at a time when people must practice social distancing to stay safe.
AARP Community Connections is free to use, and AARP membership is not required. For more information, visit www.aarpcommunityconnections.org.
“We may need (to) be physically isolated, but we don’t have to feel alone,” Andy Miller, senior vice president of AARP Innovation Labs wrote in a release. “In this unprecedented time, AARP remains committed to helping the 50-plus population, and AARP Community Connections is one more way we’re innovating to improve our communities.”
Social isolation was a common problem even before the coronavirus pandemic. A 2020 study, published by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine and supported by AARP Foundation, reported that 43 percent of adults age 60 or older said they had felt lonely. While social isolation and loneliness are serious health issues by themselves, they can also exacerbate existing health problems, such as lung disease, heart disease and diabetes.
AARP Community Connections includes multiple resources to help those who are feeling isolated, depressed, overwhelmed or anxious.
Users are able to:
• Request a call from an AARP volunteer or trained counselor
• Easily create an account with Savo to make connecting with their families easier
• Join “The Mighty,” a safe, supportive online community for people facing health challenges and their caregivers
AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families.
To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.