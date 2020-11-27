Torchbearer Zeta chapter of Beta Sigma Phi donates to Martha’s Mission Cupboard

MOREHEAD CITY — The Torchbearer Zeta chapter of the international sorority Beta Sigma Phi, recently made a monetary donation to Martha’s Mission Cupboard of Morehead City.
This nonprofit provides free food for those in need in Carteret County. Due to the upcoming holidays, Martha’s Mission will be giving out bags of food that will provide everything a family would need to make a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner.
The mission could use donations of turkey or ham, stuffing, regular and sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, cans of pumpkin, brown sugar, rolls, anything to make a special dinner.
Torchbearer Zeta recently sold tickets at the Belk Charity Day sale in Morehead City and will donate those earnings to Backpack Blessings in Carteret and Craven counties and the Boys and Girls Club.
Beta Sigma Phi International is a non-academic sorority with 200,000 members in chapters around the world. There are seven chapters in Carteret and Craven counties, all dedicated to service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.