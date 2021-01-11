Beaufort couple celebrates 64 years and counting

By Rebecca Jones, special to the News-Times
BEAUFORT — Elmo and Martha Barnes, originally from Wilson, have lived in Beaufort for over 40 years. They have owned Cousins B & B since 1993. Elmo does a sit-down southern style breakfast for their guests but always caters to their guest’s dietary needs. His passion is cooking, especially with his own blend of spices.
He has his own line of spices called Satan’s Breath; on their website is a link to some of his amazing recipes using those spices. They give active military guests a discount in honor of their thankfulness for their freedom. Martha says she always hugs their guests when they get ready to leave. She says, “Even if they don’t act like they want to be hugged, I still hug them. Everyone needs a hug.”
Martha worked part time for 27 years doing the Bus Tours in Beaufort. She got the job, she said, because of her Southern accent. Martha said, “One time on the bus tour a man from San Francisco, California wanted me to talk so he could copy my voice. He said he needed a voice with a Southern accent for a play. I obliged! I love to talk. My nickname is ‘The Mouth of the South.’”
Although Elmo does most of the cooking, Martha makes some delicious and much-sought-after Cole slaw and bread pudding with a whiskey sauce. Her one complaint about Elmo is he will make a wonderful dish, and she will ask him to make it just like before. Since he is always tweaking recipes, he never makes the same one twice exactly.
In January, they will celebrate 64 years of marriage. When asked about some pointers for marriage advice and longevity they both agreed on these 4 points:
• Do not ever lie to each other. Be truthful always.
• Be faithful to each other.
• Do not go to bed mad.
• The most important one is to say “I love you” every single day.
More marriage advice is, “A marriage is like home maintenance. When the smoke detector starts beeping, you fix it. You don’t buy a new house.” A great marriage doesn’t happen because of the love you had in the beginning, but how well you continue to love until the end.
