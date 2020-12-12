Alas and alack. “The Twelve Days of Christmas” in 2020 are being sliced and diced down to just eight days this year. PNC Bank has served notice that activities normally enjoyed on Days 9-12 have been zapped from the calendar.
Officially known as PNC Financial Services Group, PNC prepares a Christmas Price Index each year. It’s “a whimsical holiday tradition” that tallies up how much it would cost to buy the 12 gifts mentioned in the yuletide song.
This year, however, the last four items – nine dancing ladies, 10 leaping lords, 11 pipers and 12 drummers – have been dropped from the holiday calendar. “Live holiday performances are mostly unavailable” during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company spokesperson.
It’s saddening that PNC didn’t search outside the box, to find ways to engage...through virtual presentations.
With the help of a few unique U.S. colleges, we could be celebrating the holidays by viewing talented young people – all amateurs – doing the dancing, leaping, piping and drumming. The publicity this would bring to their respective campuses would be priceless.
Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, could be the epicenter of Christmas entertainment. It has both “Ladies” and “Lords” – nicknames for its women’s and men’s athletic teams. Here’s the scoop:
Kenyon College was established in 1824 as Ohio’s first private institution of higher education by Episcopal Bishop Philander Chase. He obtained funding from two English noblemen, Lord George Kenyon and Lord James Gambier. Both were barons in British peerage.
Chase named the college after Lord Kenyon and named the town after the other. Among its alumni elite is former U.S. President Rutherford B. Hayes.
Kenyon College’s Ballroom Dance Club, and its athletics department assures there are ample quantities of dancers and leapers of both the female and male genders to fill the bill.
As for the piping pipers, we found them at Hamline University, which was established in St. Paul, Minn., as the state’s first university in 1854. It was named in honor of Methodist Bishop Leonidas Lent Hamline.
The university’s communications office says: “Our mascot, ‘The Piper,’ represents our unruffled courage, dogged determination and innate drive to take the lead. Armed only with a brave heart and a song, Pipers of yore led troops boldly into battle. They marched at the forefront, playing music that boosted soldiers’ morale and stirred them to persevere and achieve victory.”
“The Piper, taken from Robert Browning’s 1842 poem ‘The Pied Piper of Hamelin,’ proudly serves as our mascot.”
The entire “Hamline Winds” concert band of about 40 musicians will more than amply cover the requirements of the pipers’ section in the Christmas song.
“On the twelfth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me: 12 Drummers Drumming.”
It’s fitting that the grand finale of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” features the drum line. Never give up the opportunity to make a “lasting impression.”
We dialed up Dr. Kenneth Ruff in Greensboro., director of the marching band at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, which was founded in 1891.
Today, N.C. A&T is the largest historically black university in the country with an enrollment of nearly 13,000 students.
The Aggies’ “Blue and Gold Marching Machine” band is simply the best in the land. Its drummers have the beat that gets your blood flowing and your body moving.
They give “pa rum pum pum pum” a shot of allegro and forte (fast and loud).
Welcome back to the 12 days of Christmas – new and improved!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.