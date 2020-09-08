CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret Partnership for Children was recently awarded a $4,450 grant from Duke University/Duke University Marine Laboratory under The Emergency Relief Fund for Community Organizations in Carteret County.
Many families are still experiencing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and families are struggling to afford basic hygiene products. The grant award was used to purchase diapers and wipes that will be available to families involved in Partnership programs and families in need across Carteret County. For more information please contact the office at 252-727-0440.
