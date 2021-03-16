Carteret Community College kicks off free, monthly lecture series March 31

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College will kick off its free monthly lecture series Wednesday, March 31 with a presentation titled “The History of Women Winning the Right to Vote - over 100 years ago.”
Presented by the League of Women’s Voters of Carteret County President Carol Geer, the first lecture will be held at 4 p.m. in Joslyn Hall on the Carteret Community College campus with 30 seats allowed for in-person attendance, or it can be attended via Zoom.
Last year was a milestone in history, marking the 100-year anniversary of women winning the right to vote in 1920. The lecture will encompass why women fought for the right to vote, as well as give an overview of how women achieved the 19th amendment being passed and their tireless journey over 72 years from 1848 when the women’s rights movement was launched. The lecture will also encompass what voting rights struggles still persist today.
The LWV in Carteret County is proud to be nonpartisan, neither supporting nor opposing candidates or political parties at any level of government, but always working on vital issues of concern to members and the public.
The LWV of the United States encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. And the League of Women Voters Education Fund works to register voters, provide them with election information through voter guides, as well as candidate forums and debates.
The LWV is an organization fully committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in principle and in practice. Diversity, equity and inclusion are central to the organization’s current and future success in engaging all individuals, households, communities and policy makers in creating a more perfect democracy.
The Carteret County LWV, in partnership with the Carteret County Historical Society, developed a Women’s History Exhibit which includes a timeline (early 1700s through 2020) depicting women’s struggles and accomplishments, including the Suffrage Movement which gained women the right to vote. The women’s timeline and several displays will continue to be available for viewing through 2021.
The exhibit is on display at the History Museum of Carteret County, located at 1008 Arendell St. It is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free to members with a charge of $3 for nonmembers.
The museum is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year (1971-2021). Information about the anniversary, as well membership opportunities, can be found at https://www.carterethistory.org/ or call 252-247-7533.
