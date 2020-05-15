NC Seafood Festival unveils 34th annual commemorative poster

MOREHEAD CITY — The North Carolina Seafood Festival unveiled the 34th annual commemorative poster May 8 on their Facebook Platform as to remain in compliance with the guidelines for Covid 19.
The poster is titled “From This One Place” by North Carolina artist and Carteret County Educator Catherine Olander. Olander received her bachelor’s degree at Salem College in Winston-Salem. At Salem, she majored in studio art with concentrations in painting and graphic design as well as a minor in art history. Olander earned her teaching credentials and a master’s in Art Education from East Carolina University. She is a National Board Certified art educator and currently teaches high school visual arts at West Carteret. She also has taught every grade level from kindergarten through high school in the last 16 years.
Olander’s N.C. Seafood Poster from 2019 gleaned several accomplished awards in the festival and event industry including best poster in North Carolina (NC Association of Festivals & Events), and the Gold for Best T-shirt (which contained the image of the painting) and the Bronze for the best poster from the Southeast Festivals & Events Association.
This year’s poster is of a single a shrimp boat resting in the waters from Down East and inspired by the fishing industry and strength of the Down East heritage. The title of This One Place was inspired by a song that reminds us all, that home is always the one place we can anchor, and unsuspectingly it resonates even more with each of us having to stay at home during this pandemic.
Brian Starling, 2020 Chairperson of the North Carolina Seafood Festival, expressed that he is delighted that Olander is the Festivals Artist for this year’s this poster and that it is the perfect complement to her poster last year of the Morehead City Fishing Fleet: Carolina Girls.
The 34th Annual North Carolina Seafood Festival commemorative poster can be purchased online at www.ncseafoodfestival.org or at the NC Seafood Festival Office, at 412-D Evans Street, Morehead City, 28557, by calling for curbside pickup.
The North Carolina Seafood Festival is a not-for-profit organization in Carteret County whose vision is to promote the positive social and economic impact of the seafood industry. To learn more about the North Carolina Seafood Festival and stay updated on the 2020 festival that will take place on the Morehead City Waterfront on October 2-4, visit www.ncseafoodfestival.org.
