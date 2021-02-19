Scouts weather rainy conditions during food pickup

Bear and Wolf den Cub Scout members of Pack 130 who participated in the countywide Scouting for Food initiative Feb. 13 are, from left, Noah Fisher, Thomas Fickling, Griffin Lupton, Cooper Grigoriciuc, Honorary Scout Malcolm Fisher, Carlino Held, Ridge Toney and Jacob Sewel, with Bear Den Leader Adam Fisher in the background left. (Contributed photo)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.