Billy Packer was a “big man on campus” at Wake Forest (N.C) College from 1958-62. He helped steer the Demon Deacons’ basketball team to two Atlantic Coast Conference championships and then to the NCAA Final Four during his senior season.
His coach was Horace Albert “Bones” McKinney, one of the most colorful characters in all of American sports. (The modern Demon Deacon mascot eerily resembles a white-haired “Mr. Bones.”)
McKinney was a whale of a storyteller. One of his favorite yarns tells how he “snatched” Packer and Len Chappell away from Duke University.
In her book, “Bones McKinney: Basketball’s Unforgettable Showman,” Bethany Bradsher recalls a 1957 social visit in Durham between coaches McKinney of Wake and Hal Bradley of Duke.
In the course of conversation, McKinney asked if he could “borrow the phone” to call his mother who lived near the campus. Bradley responded: “Sure, go into my office and help yourself.” Bones closed the door and noticed a blackboard on the back of the door with names of Duke’s prospective recruits.
“So, I did what Hal asked me to,” Bones said. “I helped myself,” jotting down the names of Packer and other high school hot shots.
Packer’s father, Tony, was the basketball coach at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. “I knew in the ninth grade I was going to Duke,” Billy said. “My father said enough with this recruiting stuff, you know where you want to go.”
Tony decided to call Duke and tell them his son was coming to Duke. He learned, however, that Duke was trying to decide between Billy Packer and another prospect; they would know in a few weeks. Billy told his father: “Tell ‘em I’m going to Wake Forest.”
“My mother said you don’t know anything about Wake Forest. I said I know they play Duke, and that’s why I’m going.”
Packer’s mother was right about her son not knowing much about a Southern Baptist school like Wake. Packer once commented to Kerry King of Wake Forest Magazine: “I’ll never forget when someone said we had chapel twice a week.”
Packer had a successful broadcasting career at the highest levels, with NBC (1974-81) and CBS (1981-2008). He covered every NCAA men’s basketball championship game from 1975-2008. Packer’s broadcast booth partners included legends such as Curt Gowdy, Dick Enberg, Al McGuire, Jim Nantz, Verne Lundquist, Jim Thacker and Pat Summerall.
ACC fans had the pleasure of listening and watching Billy Packer first, as his star was rising. In 1965, the pioneer of ACC televised sports Castleman D. Chesley teamed Packer with Bones McKinney to call basketball games. The reunion of player and coach was magical.
A game in 1968 put Bones’ patience to the ultimate test when coach Norm Sloan of N.C. State deployed “stall ball” against a superior Duke team. There were no TV timeouts in that era, so announcers had to “break away from the action” so stations could run commercials.
The producer said: “Bones, when we resume, catch the folks up on what has happened.” Bones gave it his special touch, saying: “Folks, while you went to the toilet during our break, this is what you missed. (State’s Bill) Kretzer dribbled to the right corner, turned, dribbled to the left corner, then dribbled to the middle, where he is right now.”
Kretzer’s still out there dribbling in the minds of many Bones McKinney fans. Bones died in 1997 at age 78.
