Grab a biscuit with Santa

BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Firemen’s Association has switched up its annual Pancakes with Santa breakfast this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of the breakfast in the station on Live Oak Street, officials welcome families to a drive-thru at the Beaufort Fire Department from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday for biscuits.
For more information on the event, call 252-728-4325.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.