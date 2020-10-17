RALEIGH — For over 100 years, Girl Scouts has been committed to providing girls with a safe space to discover their potential through outstanding leadership programs, and studies show the organization improves girls’ confidence and makes them better prepared for life challenges.
With challenges like a global pandemic, social unrest and a long-term pause on many social activities and routines, girls need to feel a sense of belonging now more than ever. Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines is dedicated to providing girls with a support system and an outlet to have fun and be themselves during this unprecedented time.
New Girl Scout troops are currently forming across central and eastern North Carolina and typically meet on a weekly or biweekly basis. Many Girl Scout troops are meeting virtually so that all girls can participate from the comfort and safety of their home or backyard, while all in-person activities must follow local, state and national regulations and guidance. Troops that are starting virtually are forming by location so they can begin meeting in person when it is safe to do so. While this year looks different than normal, Girl Scouts is committed to ensuring all girls can participate in the Girl Scout Leadership Program while making safety a top priority.
In addition to troop meetings, girls also have the opportunity to participate in council activities hosted in outdoor and virtual settings. Exploring the four Girl Scout program pillars of STEM, entrepreneurship, the outdoors, and life skills, these activities encourage girls to learn about themselves and the world around them in an inclusive all-girl environment.
Upcoming events include socially distanced family exploration days at camp, virtual book clubs familiarizing Girl Scouts with the importance of diversity, and virtual STEM workshops. Additional offerings include badge kits and activity boxes where Girl Scouts can continue working toward earning badges and meeting their goals individually with guided instructions.
New events and opportunities will be added throughout the year, and there will be something for every girl to learn, grow and thrive.
“My girls have learned so much about themselves and how they can help the world be a better place,” said one troop leader Latonja Council. “Some of their Take Action Projects include helping homeless women and children, making welcome home goody bags for the military and holding a virtual youth health fair. If you want to make lifelong friends and go on a never-ending adventure of learning new things and helping people, go Girl Scouts!”
Making sure girls see and have opportunities to reach their potential isn’t just about helping them earn better grades, make better decisions, and lead happier lives. It’s about creating a more fair, equal and compassionate world where every girl has a seat at the table and can make her dreams come true. Girl Scouts is where girls can develop the confidence they need to become leaders and changemakers throughout their lives.
Girls and families can check out sample activities on the HYPERLINK “https://www.nccoastalpines.org/en/activities/girl-scouting-at-home.html” Girl Scouting at home page. Learn more and register today at HYPERLINK “https://www.nccoastalpines.org/en/about-girl-scouts/join.html” JoinGirlScoutsNC.org.
Girl Scouts of the USA
Girl Scouts is 2.5 million strong nationwide with more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)TM to change the world.
Their extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Ga., she organized the very first Girl Scouts troop, and every year since, her vision and legacy have been honored, building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.
Girls Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join, visit HYPERLINK “http://www.girlscouts.org” www.girlscouts.org.
Girl Scouts – North
Carolina Coastal Pines
Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines is the largest girl-led leadership development program in central and eastern North Carolina, reaching over 26,000 girls and 9,000 adult volunteers across 41 central and eastern North Carolina counties.
Girl Scouts helps develop leaders of tomorrow by empowering girls to take on bold challenges, discover their passions and strengths, and explore programming like STEM, entrepreneurship, environmental leadership, take-action projects and global citizenship. Today’s Girl Scouts learn to lead with courage, confidence and character to make their communities and the world a better place.
The council’s administrative headquarters is located in Raleigh, with additional program and service centers located in Goldsboro, Fayetteville, and Wilmington.
To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join, visit HYPERLINK “http://www.nccoastalpines.org” www.nccoastalpines.org or call 1-800-284-4475.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.