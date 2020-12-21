Cupboard gets free spree

Joanna Broadhurst with Martha’s Mission Cupboard enjoys a five-minute shopping spree Friday at Lowe’s Foods in Morehead City after the winner of the Carteret Community College Foundation’s Gobble Gobble Shopping Spree raffle donated the spree to the mission. The foundation raised $4,700 to use for students through the event. (Contributed photo)
