‘King Mackerel’ runs again to celebrate 35th anniversary

CARTERET COUNTY — The Coastal Cohorts will breeze into homes beginning Wednesday when they stream a free Public Broadcasting System version of their timeless-as-the-tide, down-by-the-sea musical “King Mackerel and the Blues are Running” to raise money for environmental and coastal culture organizations.
Although anyone can stream the music for free, the Cohorts are urging folks to buy the music online, as the proceeds will benefit the following organizations on the following dates:
- Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center on Harkers Island, Dec. 9.
- The Wilmington- and New Bern-based N.C. Coastal Land Trust, Dec. 10.
- The Durham-based N.C. Nature Conservancy, Dec. 11.
- N.C. Coastal Federation based in Ocean, Dec. 12.
It’s the 35th anniversary of the first performance of King Mack, which writers Jim Wann and Bland Simpson debuted with Don Dixon in Rhythm Alley in Chapel Hill in 1985.
Mr. Wann sings and plays guitar, Mr. Dixon sings and plays mostly bass and Mr. Simpson sings and plays piano. They’re cohorts literally and figuratively, having met in the 70s at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Mr. Simpson, a northeast North Carolina native, long a member of the famous Red Clay Ramblers and a UNC-Chapel Hill professor of creative writing, recalled it’s accidental origin.
A lawyer who represented the beach music band The Embers had seen Mr. Wann’s “Pump Boys and Dinettes” Broadway show and wanted to see if he and Mr. Simpson could write something beachy his clients could turn into a TV show.
“So,” Mr. Simpson said, "we just started making a list of coastal things, like pier fishing, night fires on the beach, things that were kind of universal experiences at the coast. Then it turned out The Embers couldn’t do it, so Jim and I kept going anyway.”
They first performed King Mack in Carteret County as a fundraiser for the NCCF in June 1986, and it has since been performed live on Broadway and in the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., among countless other locales up and down the East Coast.
Numerous performances have sold out over the years at Carteret Community College as fundraisers for the federation, for which Mr. Simpson has been a board member, and the museum.
Mr. Dixon, who’s well known as a solo rock artist and as a duet act with his wife, Marti Jones, grew up in South Carolina, near Charlotte.
A renowned producer, Mr. Dixon did REM’s early records, as well as others in the booming college rock genre in the 80s and 90s. He grew up visiting and reveling along the North Carolina coast, and preserving its natural environment as best possible remains dear to his heart despite his now longtime Ohio residence.
He spent summers in Bath, on the Pamlico Sound at an aunt’s house, and soaked in the feel of the Outer Banks and the inland waterways, as well as the nearby ocean.
“It still means a lot to me,” Mr. Dixon said. “So does the show,” which he knows is near and dear to the hearts of many county residents who’ve seen and heard it.
“Jim (Wann) had had success with Broadway musicals (including Tony-nominated ‘Pump Boys and Dinettes’),” Mr. Dixon said. But none of the three expected King Mack to catch such a long fire and become a cultural touchstone.
Mr. Dixon, whose musical career dates back to the seminal 1970s Chapel Hill-area band Arrogance, understands why. King Mack celebrates coastal values and preservation, he said, “and it’s just fun,” with songs in a variety of styles, ranging from rockers to sentimental, heart-wrenching love ballads and crazy tales to which many can relate.
It’s rollicking and roots-ish, with a movie screen in back showing footage of hurricanes and other things familiar to coastal denizens. It features songs about fishing trips that turned into disasters, devastating hurricanes, ghosts, lost loves, wild ponies, bad-outcome joyrides on the beach in “borrowed” cars and life “on the soundside.”
A taped version isn’t the same as being there, but Mr. Dixon is happy old and new folks will get to see it, and especially happy to help raise money for worthy coastal groups.
After the debut of King Mack in Chapel Hill, UNC graduate Todd Miller, president of the NCCF and a fan of the show, called and asked the Cohorts to perform it live as a fundraiser in Carteret County in 86. That was the start of its climb to phenomenon status on the coast.
The Cohorts performed it a lot through about 1988, but Mr. Wann and Mr. Dixon moved out of the state, and it kind of died. But Mr. Miller, Mr. Simpson remembers, wouldn’t let it remain buried. He kept asking.
Finally, in spring of 1994, Mr. Miller called and asked the Cohorts to do the show at then-Gov. Jim Hunt’s “Year of the Coast” convention in Wilmington. They accepted, worked out the schedule and King Mack was reborn, Mr. Simpson said. He’s happy it was.
“We love each other and we love doing it,” he said.
It was amazing, he said, to play it on Broadway and for more than a month in the Kennedy Center, where the show’s lighting director lived on a houseboat and arrived for shows on a 14-foot boat after a long run down two rivers to the famed theater in Washington, D.C. They watched his boat’s running lights disappear each night, headed back upriver.
“It was so “Cohort-ish,” Mr. Simpson said. “That’s an adjective we use a lot.”
The last live performance was in January 2019 on Tybee Island in Georgia.
Mr. Simpson said for the show’s 35th anniversary, they wanted to raise some money for their usual causes. But with the coronavirus pandemic raging, staging King Mack live and touring as planned wasn’t feasible.
Streaming the classic PBS show free gives everyone a chance to see it again, and the Cohorts hope viewers will net some copies to bring the organizations some cash at the end of the year, a traditional time of charitable giving.
The “plot” of the show is that a hurricane blew down Miss Mattie Jewell’s pier and guest house at fictional Corncake Inlet in North Carolina. The Cohorts set out to save it so she wouldn’t have to sell it to the “Greedhead” developers.
The show opens with the rousing theme song, “King Mackerel and the Blues are Running,” which features Mr. Simpson talk-singing the coastal weather forecast.
“I thought that would be fun,” he said. “It was. But it was hard to do it at speed, over chord changes. I think I probably rehearsed it a thousand times before I got it.”
From there the show evolves into songs and tales, spoken and acted.
Mr. Wann, who lives in Georgia, attributes King Mack’s continuing appeal to the lure and beauty of the coast, and to timing.
“When we started writing it, I guess in 83 or 84, there really hadn’t been any major hurricanes to hit the Carolinas coast in a long time,” he said. “Then there was Hugo, and after that, the hurricanes started picking up.”
That’s still the case, and coupled with people’s concerns about climate change and its impact on the coast, it keeps the theme relevant. And, of course, there’s the timeless, universal nature of the songs about things people have always done along the shore.
People care about the coast, Mr. Wann said, because of those memories, but also because it’s always beautiful and always changing.
As for the Cohorts, he said music brought them together as friends in the early 1970s, and it keeps them together.
“In the beginning,” he said, “the music made the friendship, but now the friendship makes the music. It’s been a great way to walk through life.”
Mr. Wann also cherishes the connections the Cohorts made with people at the coastal federation, the Core Sound museum and other organizations King Mack has helped support.
He hears from fans.
“People tell me they lost their cassette tape of the original recording, and ask if we can send them another one,” he said.
They obviously can’t do that; King Mack lives on CDs but increasingly in digital forms for download.
It’s great, he said, that people who first had the music on a cassette tape still love it and want it.
“It’s been remarkable,” Mr. Wann said of King Mack’s longevity, but also of his friendship with Mr. Dixon and Mr. Simpson and the connection to the state’s coast and its culture.
The show will begin at 7:30 each night. Fans can view it on the Cohorts’ YouTube channel and Facebook page. More ways to watch can be found on the King Mackerel website. No registration is required, and music can be purchased through Bandcamp.
Music available includes all the songs from the show, plus the Cohorts’ “Wild Ponies” album and a new five-song EP.
For more information, visit kingmackerelmusical.com.
