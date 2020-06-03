Much has been written about the fate of the American military working dogs that served in Vietnam, but Jonathan Schechter, a wildlife writer in Oakland County, Mich., makes a long story short.
He has visited the Michigan War Dog Memorial site in South Lyon, Mich., and commented about how the property has been “transformed into a beautiful, yet somber place that openly reveals some of the tragedy that had fallen on our military working dogs.”
Schechter said: “I walked over to a large, black wall about the Vietnam War and was stunned by ...4,234 names on the wall: names of dogs – dogs that were trained and deployed to Vietnam with their military handlers.”
He revealed the sad, sad story. “As negotiations brought the war to an end, and orders came down that the troops were going home in 1975, the dog handlers were excited about bringing their much-loved, four-legged combat partners home.”
“That was not to be, for our government classified the dogs as ‘excess equipment,’ with orders that they be left behind,” Schechter reported. Most of the U.S. war dogs in Vietnam were euthanized rather than abandoned.
The Animal Welfare Institute credited the late U.S. Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C., for co-championing legislation in Congress “to rectify this inequity.”
In 2015, Congress passed legislation that guarantees the “safe return of all retired military dogs to the United States after serving abroad.”
Schechter said all the dogs’ names and tattoo numbers are etched into the granite “Vietnam K9 Memorial Wall” at South Lyon. “They will be forever memorialized and will never be forgotten. I ran my hand over the wall and easily imagined the pain, anger and intense sadness the handlers and other soldiers felt.”
This is the only place in the country that displays the names all the of Vietnam war dogs that were left behind.
In 2017, vocalist Kenny Lang, a Michigan native, recorded “Four Legged Hero” as a tribute to the Michigan War Dog Memorial. His song is about a German shepherd puppy named Emmy Lou who grows up to become a valiant war dog. She is praised for giving all she can to do her duty.
Army Gen. David H. Petraeus once said: The capability military working dogs “bring to the fight cannot be replicated by man or machine. By all measures of performance, their yield outperforms any asset we have in our inventory.”
The BringFido website, which offers pet friendly travel advice and recommendations to its followers, ranks the Michigan War Dog Memorial among its top 11 favorite war dog monument sites across the nation.
The Michigan burial site includes “regular-Joe” pets as well. And Buddy is a favorite. An ordinary dog, Buddy belonged to the Russo family, owners of a candy store in town. The local newspaper reported that Buddy was a menace to the utility company meter reader.
Buddy would bark up a storm when the chap made his monthly rounds. The worker’s notebook contained the notation “beware of dog.”
The utility worker would even notify the Russos to restrain Buddy on the day the man was coming to read the meter. After Buddy died in September 1951, the meter reader “expressed his sympathy, scratched out the ‘beware’ note in his book...and went gleefully about his business.”
Not a minute later, the worker came running out of the candy store, screaming that the dog was still alive. It was all a ruse by the family’s pet parrot Paul – barking a perfect imitation of Buddy.
“After regaining his composure, the meter reader jotted down a new message in his book: ‘Beware of parrot.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.