July reminds me of flags, fireworks, food, celebrations, very hot days, the coolness of the ocean and enjoying time with others.
When I think of these and the Women’s Club, I see us spending time together helping others in the community, having fun with each other at meetings or anytime we’re together, and caring and supporting our community by volunteering their services. We have many members that volunteer at various places in Carteret County such as the Aquarium, Carteret Health Care, and The History Museum.
One of our members has been a Guardian ad Litem in the Carteret County Court system helping a child in foster care for over 10 years. I don’t know if you are aware of what it takes to be a Guardian ad Litem, but she goes through intensive screening including a criminal background check and 30 hours of training.
Then she is assigned by the court judge to represent the child’s interests and needs as related to a case. There are many hours spent working with the child, the attorney and the child’s parents or guardians to help this child be in the safest place possible. It is quite an undertaking and Janie Price has been doing this for 10 years. Hats off to you Janie. We are very proud of you.
This year, our summer has been different. We have needed to be cautious about being outside the home due to the Coronavirus. I would expect that many of you have cabin fever at this point.
Please just remember to take precautions as laid out by the Governor and State Health Director when you are around others. We want you to remain safe so you can return to Women’s Club in September. We hope to have an Installation Luncheon then. We will continue to monitor the situation as we get toward the end of the summer. In the meantime, please enjoy your family, friends, neighbors (of course at a distance of 6 feet please and wear masks). Stay healthy and well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.