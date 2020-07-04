PINE KNOLL SHORES — This year’s Kayak for the Warriors event will be different. For starters, there will be no kayak race.
Town officials traditionally host the annual Kayak for the Warriors kayak and paddleboard race in June to raise funds for Hope for the Warriors, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting military veterans and active duty service members and their families. In addition to the race, the event traditionally features foot races on the beach and a reception.
However, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, this year the kayak race and reception have been canceled. Instead, town officials will host the first Hope for The Warriors Golf Tournament at the Country Club of the Crystal Coast at 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, along with a raffle for a $1,000 Wine & Dine raffle.
According to a Hope for The Warriors press release, registration for the golf tournament is available at the website k4tw.org/blog/fw-event-slug/golf-tournament/. Registration is $75 per player and includes 18 holes of golf, a golf cart and lunch.
“Prizes will be awarded for first and second place teams, the longest drive, closest to the pin, a putting contest and more,” Hope for The Warriors representative Erin McCloskey said in the release. “Players will also be able to purchase mulligans.”
In the release, Kayak for The Warriors event organizer Jean McDanal said despite having to cancel the race and the reception, organizers are “looking forward to starting another tradition of offering a golf tournament.”
“We’re putting all of our energies into making this a very memorable event,” she said. “We continue to take donations for hole sponsorships at $100 each for both individuals and businesses. I think everyone is looking forward to getting out and playing.”
While there won’t be a gala this year, organizers are offering $5 raffle tickets for a Wine & Dine basket valued at $1,000. The basket will include a number of wines, restaurant gift cards and other prizes.
Raffle tickets may be purchased by emailing the number of tickets a participant wants to coordinator@k4tw.org. All checks should be made out to Kayak for the Warriors. Cash will also be accepted.
Hope for the Warriors co-founder and President Robin Kelleher said it’s an honor to have Pine Knoll Shores and its “committed residents kicking off the 13th year of this community fundraiser.”
“We know navigating events through the ongoing pandemic hasn’t been easy and we appreciate all the town and the volunteers are doing to keep events safe while having fun and supporting our local military families,” Ms. Kelleher said.
Kayak for the Warriors has raised more than $600,000 for Hope for the Warriors and its programs since 2008.
More information on Kayak for the Warriors is available at the website k4tw.org or by sending questions by email to coordinator@k4tw.org.
More information on Hope for the Warriors is available at the website hopeforthewarriors.org, on the nonprofit’s Facebook page facebook.com/HopeForTheWarriors, on Twitter at twitter.com/Hope4Warriors or on Instagram at instagram.com/hope4warriors/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.