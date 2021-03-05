CARTERET COUNTY — The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program for Carteret County, eastern Craven County and eastern Onslow County is offering drop-off only service, which began Monday, March 1.
All services will be by appointment only, and new appointments can only be made by calling Traci Torrie, administrative coordinator for the program. Call 910-326-6239 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Taxpayers who have called previously will be contacted regarding their appointments.
The drop-off only service will be explained during the call to set up an appointment and will be offered at the following locations, days and times:
Carteret County Public Library (Parks & Recreations entrance) at 1701 Live Oak St., Beaufort,
Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Leon Mann Jr. Senior Enrichment Center at 3820 Galantis Dr, Morehead City,
Thursdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
St. Peter’s-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church at 503 W. Broad St., Swansboro,
Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Trinity Presbyterian Church at 206 Miller Blvd., Havelock, Fridays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Program volunteers would like to thank members of the community for their loyalty to the program and their patience with the leadership during these complicated times as volunteers work to offer the safest and most efficient services possible.
