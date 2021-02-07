Miss La Musique Pageant winners announced

NEWPORT — La Musique Club of Carteret County presented its 32nd Miss La Musique Pageant recently in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church in Morehead City.
Ranging in age from 4 years old through high school, 16 young ladies competed for the titles.
Cambria Hill, 14-year-old daughter of Craig and Clarissa Hill of Morehead City, won the title of Miss La Musique. For the talent competition, she preformed a modern dance routine. She is in the ninth grade at West Carteret High School.
Isabel Rayos, 13-year-old daughter of Stacey Malford of Newport, was chosen as Junior Miss La Musique. She is in the eighth grade at Newport Middle School. For the talent portion, she also performed a modern dance routine.
Aniya Bernich, daughter of Marianna Bernich Herrera of Newport, was named Little Miss La Musique. She is 10 years old and in the fifth grade at Bogue Sound Elementary School. For the talent competition, she, too, performed a modern dance.
In the Tiny Miss Division, Ava Parrish, 6-year-old daughter of Jon and Tiffany Parrish of New Bern, was declared the winner. She is a kindergarten student at Creekside Elementary School in New Bern.
In the Baby Miss Division, Daviana Mathis, 4-year-old daughter of Toneisha Mathis of Morehead City and Raleigh, was named the winner. She attends preschool in Raleigh.
There was no talent competition for the Tiny and Baby divisions, just evening gown and interview competition.
Unfortunately, only one of last year’s outgoing queens could be present for this year’s pageant. Carsyn Gillkin of Newport, Junior Miss La Musique of 2019, assisted in the presentation and coronation of this year’s contestants. She was assisted by Faith Lowery of Morehead City, Miss La Musique of 2017. Both of the girls are vocalists, and they provided some special entertainment while judges were making their decisions.
There were 11 other contestants in the pageant. They were: Kenzie Beach, Kymber Beach, Kendell Beach, Emi Jo Kell and Rylie Cherobrier, all of Newport; Matilda Parker, Evelyn Parker, Kenlynn Lewis and Summer Sullivan, all of Swansboro; McKenna Sinkler of Beaufort; and Savannah Lanto of Emerald Isle. La Musique Club congratulates all of them for presenting outstanding performances.
Rachel Mundine, pageant director and president of La Musique Club, served as emcee. She was assisted by Regina Messina of Newport.
Serving as judges for the pageant were Barbara Swigart of Morehead City, former drama and choral teacher at Croatan High School for a number of years, and David Quinn Jr., actor, vocalist and a history professor at Carteret Community College. He is a native of Newport.
Proceeds from the pageant benefit La Musique’s scholarship fund for college music majors from the area and a limited number of music lessons available to young people, based upon talent and financial need.
La Musique Club expresses sincere appreciation to First United Methodist Church and staff for the use of the Fellowship Hall.
For further information about the pageant, call Ms. Mundine at 252-223-4538 or 252-447-7926.
