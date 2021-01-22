While we are mired deep in dreary January, keep the faith that a vinyl 45 rpm recording of “Summertime’s Calling Me” is playing somewhere on a coastal jukebox.
Written by Johnny Barker of The Catalinas, the tune ranks as a beach music classic.
A young man pines for summertime: “I want to sit there in the sand/And watch those golden tans go walkin’ by.”
And savor a big ol’ slice of a Bogue Sound Watermelon. Nothing says “summertime” better than a sweet and juicy hunk of an official Bogue Sounder, known for its brilliant red flesh.
Farmers within the heart of the Bogue Sound Watermelon growing region (mainly Carteret and Onslow counties) will start nurturing their watermelon seeds in greenhouse environments around March 10, according to elder watermelon statesman David Winberry of Winberry Farms in Cedar Point.
Traditionally, flats of sprouted watermelon seedlings move out of the hothouses and are planted around mid-April. Generally, watermelons reach harvest 70 to 85 days after sowing.
“The goal,” Winberry explained, “is to always have the first crop available for the melon-heads by July 4, the peak of tourist season.”
For many summer vacationers, Bogue Sound Watermelons are part of their family’s annual ritual. Lisa Wright of Fredericksburg, Va., said: “It’s the taste of summer. There are watermelons, and then there are Bogue Sound Watermelons. We always eat a few during the time we’re here, then take some back home.”
Interviewed by Brad Rich of the Carteret County News-Times a few years back, Wright said her family “reluctantly shares” the prized watermelons with relatives, but only those kinfolk who “deserve them.”
“It’s true,” wrote Dr. Eleanor Spicer Rice, a contributor to Our State magazine. “People come from across the country to load up their trunks with melons, squeeze one between the children in the back seat, cradle one in a front-seat lap.”
The average haul per out-of-state vehicle could range from 8 to 12 Bogue Sound Watermelons each season, the growers estimate.
An interesting part of the legend and lore of Bogue Sound Watermelons is that they were named by northern menhaden fishermen in the 1950s, according to Roy Roberson, a writer with Farm Progress, a company that publishes 22 farming and ranching magazines.
“The fishermen in their pogie boats came to Bogue Sound for its gentle water and teeming fish supply,” Roberson said. (Menhaden were commonly called pogies.) “In the summer months, many of these fishermen would buy watermelons from local farmers.”
Dr. David Cecelski, a prominent North Carolina historian with family roots in Carteret County’s Core Creek community, noted: “Bogue Sound farmers drove wagons full of watermelons down to the seashore and into the water, where their horses or donkeys stood haunch-deep in the shallows while the men loaded boats bound for Norfolk, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City.”
In 2005, the watermelon farmers, led by the late Billy Guthrie, teamed with the Carteret County Cooperative Extension Service to form a new organization, the Bogue Sound Watermelon Growers Association. Its purpose was to create a unique brand and market the luscious, locally grown melons.
Ray Harris, who headed up the extension office at that time, clarified that “Bogue Sound Watermelons aren’t actually a variety” of the jumbo fruit. The magic is in the extra-sweet taste that makes them distinctive.”
“Our concept was to try and duplicate in a small way the success of Vidalia, Ga. and the branding of its Vidalia onions.” The process...and the story...continues.
