Organizers cancel Carolina Kite Fest XXXIII

BOGUE BANKS — Kites Unlimited and Bird Stuff, etc. regrets to announce that the Carolina Kite Fest XXXIII scheduled for Oct. 24-25 at the Sands Villa Resort will not be held this year. This change in plans is for the safety of the customers, participants, and spectators. It has become impossible to develop a plan that will comply with social distancing regulations and assure medical safety for the hundreds of attendees.
Kite flying in the fall is particularly enjoyable as the beaches are less crowded and the breezes and temperatures are comfortable. There will certainly be opportunities for small groups to gather and appropriately distance in order to enjoy Atlantic Beach and all it has to offer.
Kites Unlimited will remain open throughout the fall season for all your kite, flag, puzzle and bird-feeding needs. Come see us when you are in town.
Kites Unlimited and Bird Stuff is located in the Atlantic Station Shopping Center in Atlantic Beach and continues to be family owned and operated 7 days a week. They have been honored numerous times locally with customer service awards and are a strong contributor to local charities. Known for their product demonstrations at local schools and civic groups, they are proud to be part of the local community and recognize their customers as the best part of their business.
