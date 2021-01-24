Memories: Growing up on the coast

By Rebecca Jones, special to the News-Times
Where you grow up will inevitably have an effect on you.
Monty Poling grew up in Carteret County and Beaufort area. His dad was a Marine stationed at Marine Corp Air Station Cherry Point. His mom and dad were one of the many caretakers of a home on Shackleford Banks. He fell in love with the sea and worked for several marinas while a young man. He also worked as a technical director for sports stations such as NBC and other affiliates which allowed him financially to live in Beaufort.
As a child Monty said Beaufort was a much different place, a true fish town. It was the menhaden or shad industry that built Beaufort. Menhaden, which comes from a Native American word meaning “makes things grow,” has a tremendous growth factor. They used the fish as a fertilizer to make corn grow.
Most menhaden plants could process about 110,000 pounds of fish meal an hour from start to finish. It could take 24 hours to cook 3.5 million pounds of fish. More than a dozen menhaden companies in Carteret County provided for generations of workers- boat captains, boat pilots, engine runners, ring setters, fish bailers, factory foremen and shore engineers. It was a dependable livelihood until the last factory, Beaufort Fisheries on Front Street, closed in 2005.
About 20 years ago, Monty acquired his captain’s license and is a U.S. Coast Guard licensed master captain. He now owns and runs Seavisions Charters, taking people out on the Calico Jack’s II, which originally served as a ferry boat at Calico Jack’s Marina on Harkers Island. There is a lot of tourism in Beaufort and rich history, but his business is unique in that he focuses on educational and ecological tours.
Monty says, “What I love about Beaufort is how the state of North Carolina is protecting our natural resources. One of my newest tours is to the Sandbar Oyster Company, which is a North Carolina-based collaboration between marine scientists Dr. Niels Linquist and Dr. Joel Fodrie and a commercial fisherman, David “Clammerhead” Cessna. They have developed a revolutionary approach to growing oysters, building oyster reefs and protecting shorelines.”
It is situated on the Newport River and is a growing and successful aquaculture farm. He asks for people that he takes on the tour to wear shoes that they can get wet as they will be wading in shin-deep water to get a taste of those green-gill oysters right out of the water.
Monty says Beaufort has changed a lot since his childhood. But change is inevitable. The menhaden industry is now gone, but oysters are beginning to take a new place in the economy, and he is happy to include that on his tours for the education and ecology that protects valuable estuarine shorelines, keeps estuaries clean and productive, and sustains feeding a growing world population that he is proud to say begins right here in Carteret County.
