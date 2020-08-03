Morehead City resident earns rank of Eagle Scout

MOREHEAD CITY — Damian Kearns, 14, of Morehead City, has earned the Scouts BSA highest rank of Eagle Scout.
According to Scouts BSA, Kearns is one of only approximately 6 percent of all Boy Scouts who attain the Eagle rank.
Kearns is a member of Troop 130 based out of the First United Methodist Church in Morehead City. He will be recognized in a Court of Honor ceremony later this year.
To earn the Eagle Scout rank, each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a community-related service project. Kearns exceeded expectations by earning 36 merit badges. For his Eagle Scout Project, Kearns led a group of his peers to build an iconostasis for the Orthodox Christian community on Camp Lejeune to continue services after the destruction of their chapel by Hurricane Florence. This will allow the church to more traditionally display their icons and enhance their worship. Kearns’ project was beset with difficulties and delays stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, but he persevered and completed his project while demonstrating good leadership skills by delaying and modifying his project to reduce the risk to those who volunteered to help him.
“I have never seen a young man more confident and sure of everything he does”, said Ray Mroch, scoutmaster for Troop 130. “I have thoroughly enjoyed watching Damian grow as a scout and am happy to see him achieve his goal of attaining the Eagle rank before he leaves to go to a new school.”
Kearns is the son of Fr. Andrew and Brittany Kearns. Kearns’ father serves as a chaplain in the U.S. Navy and is being stationed at a new base. Kearns will begin his sophomore year at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va. this fall. Upon graduation, he plans to attend college and pursue a career in applied mathematics.
“The Troop will miss having Damian around,” said Mroch. “He was a good leader for the new scouts and was just very great to be around.”
