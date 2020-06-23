CARTERET COUNTY — The SECU has awarded the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program’s SAFE Shelter with a general-purpose grant in the amount of $100,000.00 for the purpose of providing the shelter with COVID-19 relief and operational support.
The gift will enable the shelter to continue to provide safe shelter and support to victims of domestic violence and their families over the coming months.
The funds will help to offset revenue lost due to reduced funding - raising capabilities and the temporary closing and reduced revenues to our thrift store during the pandemic.
It is anticipated that the need for services for domestic violence survivors will greatly increase due to the hardships brought about by this pandemic.
