Holiday show opens at Carolina Artist Gallery

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carolina Artist Gallery Holiday Show opened Saturday, Nov. 7 and will continue until Wednesday, Dec. 23.
A huge array of specially priced art, ceramics, photography, jewelry and more offer special unique gift selections.
Designer masks, as well as art by member artists, are available for sale at the gallery, as well as online at CarolinaArtistGallery.com.
The gallery is located at 814 Arendell St., Morehead City, and hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
