Honoree chooses needs at Martha’s Mission Cupboard for his project

MOREHEAD CITY — John Carter Woods has become the newest Eagle Scout in Troop 130, being honored on Oct. 15.
For his project, he chose some needs at Martha’s Mission Cupboard in Morehead City. Woods’ project was delayed due to COVID-19, so he gathered food from his family’s neighborhood in Newport to donate to the pantry in the mission’s time of need. He was able to collect over 100 items by neighbors dropping items off on the family’s front porch.
After doing some volunteer work at the pantry, Woods discovered the need for a sturdier serving table that required a few repairs. Instead of repairs, he built a new table, fixed the windowed swinging doors and also repainted the handicap ramp with a non-skid paint. During his project, he learned the challenge of leading people, time management and a lot about himself.
